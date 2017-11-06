10 Youth Receive Jack and Donna Vanier Family Scholarship

– Ten National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) members were awarded a $10,000 Jack & Donna Vanier Scholarship Oct. 27 at the American Hereford Association (AHA) Hereford Honorees Reception during the AHA Annual Meeting and Conference in Kansas City, Mo. These scholarships were 10 of 23 awarded through the Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA) totaling more $147,500.

The Vanier Family of CK Ranch in Brookville, Kan., donated 10 scholarships totaling $100,000 to youth who demonstrate a commitment to higher education and who have overcome obstacles in their lives.

Shelby Bagnell

Shelby Bagnell, Slater, Mo., is a junior at the University of Missouri-Columbia majoring in agricultural education. She plans to pursue a career as an agricultural education instructor to improve the education of agriculture in future generations.

Tyler Eldred