$10M in grants available to support specialty crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced that $10 million is available for competitive grant funding in the 2019 Specialty Crop Multi-State Program (SCMP).

Grants are awarded to state departments of agriculture to fund collaborative, multi-state projects that address food safety, plant pests and disease, research, crop-specific common issues, and marketing and promotion for specialty crops including fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops (including floriculture).

State departments must partner with organizations located in at least two different states to qualify. Partner organizations include specialty crop producer associations and groups, state agencies, Tribal governments, universities, nonprofits, and other stakeholder groups and organizations.

Funding will be available for use beginning September 30, 2019. Matching funds are not required. Projects are awarded for up to 36 months and are expected to be completed by September 29, 2022.

In addition to screening proposals and submitting applications to AMS, participating State departments of agriculture will:

Assume administrative responsibility for any application they submit that is selected for funding.

Establish sub-grants and/or contracts with the multi-state partners to complete the project.

Applications must be received before 11:59 pm Eastern Time October 1, 2019. For more information, visit the SCMP website or contact Martin Rosier at martin.rosier@usda.gov.