$20,000 Ag Safety Grants Offered by National Children’s Center

Proposals are now being accepted for mini-grants up to $20,000 to support small-scale projects and pilot studies that address prevention of childhood agricultural disease and injury. The National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety plans to award three grants. Application deadline is August 16, 2017.

Since 2002, 55 projects have been funded though the National Children’s Center. Highest priority will be given to projects that:

Address persistent patterns of childhood injury in agriculture (e.g., extra riders, children and skid steers).

Address issues pertaining to barriers, motivators and interventions for keeping young children out of the farm worksite.

Address vulnerable populations, such as immigrant workers’ children, Anabaptists, African Americans and Native Americans.

For information on eligibility, how to improve your chances of being funded, submitting a proposal and frequently asked questions, go to www.marshfieldresearch.org/nccrahs/mini-grants. Or contact Marsha Salzwedel, M.S., salzwedel.marsha@marshfieldresearch.org; 715-389-5226 or 1-800-662-6900 option 8.