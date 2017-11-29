2017 Census of Agriculture Gets Underway

The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is mailing the 2017 Census of Agriculture to the nation’s producers this week. Conducted once every five years, the census aims to get a complete and accurate picture of American agriculture. Data collected in the census is used by farmers, trade associations, researchers, policymakers and others to help make decisions in community planning, farm assistance programs, farm advocacy and rural development, according to USDA.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the census “gives every producer the opportunity to be represented.” The census will be mailed in several phases through December. Farm operations of all sizes which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2017 are included in the census.

The census response deadline is February 5th, 2018 and responding to the Census of Agriculture is required by law.