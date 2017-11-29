class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274904 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
2017 Census of Agriculture Gets Underway | KRVN Radio

BY NAFB | November 29, 2017
The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is mailing the 2017 Census of Agriculture to the nation’s producers this week. Conducted once every five years, the census aims to get a complete and accurate picture of American agriculture. Data collected in the census is used by farmers, trade associations, researchers, policymakers and others to help make decisions in community planning, farm assistance programs, farm advocacy and rural development, according to USDA.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the census “gives every producer the opportunity to be represented.” The census will be mailed in several phases through December. Farm operations of all sizes which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2017 are included in the census.

The census response deadline is February 5th, 2018 and responding to the Census of Agriculture is required by law.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
