2017 Childhood Agricultural Injuries Fact Sheet released

Every three days, a child dies in an agriculture-related incident, and each day, 33 children are injured according to the 2017 Childhood Agricultural Injuries Fact Sheet compiled by the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety in Marshfield, Wis.

The leading sources of fatalities are machinery (25%), motor vehicles/ATVs (17%) and drowning (16%).

“There is no central database on childhood agricultural injuries,” said Barbara Lee, Ph.D., director of the National Children’s Center. “In putting together this fact sheet we draw upon the best available data from a variety of sources.”

Augmenting the data is the National Children’s Center’s news clippings database, AgInjuryNews.org. With nearly 3,000 ag injury articles to query, the mobile responsive online system features search and filter options to find articles by state, date, injury agent, victim age and more. AgInjuryNews.org is used by safety researchers, insurers, manufacturers and health care professionals. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics approves AgInjuryNews.org as a resource for state data analysts validating labor-related injuries and fatalities. Anyone can register to use AgInjuryNews.org.

The National Children’s Center is one of 11 Centers for Agricultural Disease and Injury Research, Education, and Prevention funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.