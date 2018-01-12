2017 Farm Equipment Sales Up

Sales of farm tractors and combines increased in 2017, up five percent and four percent, respectively.

The association of Equipment Manufacturer’s latest monthly sales report found the sale of all tractors in the U.S. in December 2017, were up 18 percent compared to the same month last year. For the twelve months in 2017, a total of 220,500 tractors were sold which compares to 211,000 sold through December 2016, representing a five percent increase for the year.

Sales of small two-wheel drive tractors increased five percent, but sales of 40-100 horsepower tractors declined two percent, and 100 horsepower and higher two-wheel drive tractors decreased seven percent. Meanwhile, four-wheel drive tractor sales increased 18 percent on the year.

Combine sales were down three percent for the month. Sales of combines for the year total 4,112, an increase of four percent from 2016.