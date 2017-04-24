2017 In-Depth Wheat Diagnostic School in Hutchinson, May 10-11

K-State Research and Extension will hold its 2017 Wheat In-Depth Diagnostic School on May 10 and 11 at the South Central Kansas Experiment Field, 10620 S. Dean Road, Hutchinson. On May 10, the hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On May 11, the hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Topics will include:
- Wheat Growth and Development
- Managing Wheat for Forage and Grain
- Wheat Fertility
- Disease Management
- Weed Identification
- Weed Management
- Entomology
- Wheat Breeding and new Technologies
- Precision Agriculture
- Summer Cover Crops After Wheat
Speakers (K-State Research and Extension unless otherwise noted):
- Romulo Lollato
- Stu Duncan
- David Marburger, Oklahoma State University
- Erick DeWolf
- Dorivar Ruiz Diaz
- Kevin Donnelly
- Dallas Peterson
- Allan Fritz
- Ray Asebedo
- DeAnn Presley
- Jeff Whitworth
- Holly Schwarting
This school is tailored to be a hands-on learning opportunity for agronomy professionals, farmers, and anyone interested in wheat production. It has approval for Certified Crop Advisor and Commercial Pesticide Applicator credits. The cost is $140 for both days for those who RSVP by May 2After that date and for walk-ins, the cost is $180 for both days. The registration fee includes access to all speakers and an extensive take-home field book. Breakfast and lunch both days is also included in the fee.
To register for the school, register online at http://www.global.ksu.edu/wheat-diagnostic
For more information, contact registration@ksu.edu or call 785-532-5569.