2017 In-Depth Wheat Diagnostic School in Hutchinson, May 10-11

K-State Research and Extension will hold its 2017 Wheat In-Depth Diagnostic School on May 10 and 11 at the South Central Kansas Experiment Field, 10620 S. Dean Road, Hutchinson. On May 10, the hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On May 11, the hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Topics will include:

Wheat Growth and Development

Managing Wheat for Forage and Grain

Wheat Fertility

Disease Management

Weed Identification

Weed Management

Entomology

Wheat Breeding and new Technologies

Precision Agriculture

Summer Cover Crops After Wheat

Speakers (K-State Research and Extension unless otherwise noted):

Romulo Lollato

Stu Duncan

David Marburger, Oklahoma State University

Erick DeWolf

Dorivar Ruiz Diaz

Kevin Donnelly

Dallas Peterson

Allan Fritz

Ray Asebedo

DeAnn Presley

Jeff Whitworth

Holly Schwarting

This school is tailored to be a hands-on learning opportunity for agronomy professionals, farmers, and anyone interested in wheat production. It has approval for Certified Crop Advisor and Commercial Pesticide Applicator credits. The cost is $140 for both days for those who RSVP by May 2After that date and for walk-ins, the cost is $180 for both days. The registration fee includes access to all speakers and an extensive take-home field book. Breakfast and lunch both days is also included in the fee.

To register for the school, register online at http://www.global.ksu.edu/wheat-diagnostic

For more information, contact registration@ksu.edu or call 785-532-5569.