2017 In-Depth Wheat Diagnostic School in Hutchinson, May 10-11 | KRVN Radio

2017 In-Depth Wheat Diagnostic School in Hutchinson, May 10-11

BY K-State | April 24, 2017
K-State Research and Extension will hold its 2017 Wheat In-Depth Diagnostic School on May 10 and 11 at the South Central Kansas Experiment Field, 10620 S. Dean Road, Hutchinson. On May 10, the hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On May 11, the hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Topics will include:

  • Wheat Growth and Development
  • Managing Wheat for Forage and Grain
  • Wheat Fertility
  • Disease Management
  • Weed Identification
  • Weed Management
  • Entomology
  • Wheat Breeding and new Technologies
  • Precision Agriculture
  • Summer Cover Crops After Wheat

Speakers (K-State Research and Extension unless otherwise noted):

  • Romulo Lollato
  • Stu Duncan
  • David Marburger, Oklahoma State University
  • Erick DeWolf
  • Dorivar Ruiz Diaz
  • Kevin Donnelly
  • Dallas Peterson
  • Allan Fritz
  • Ray Asebedo
  • DeAnn Presley
  • Jeff Whitworth
  • Holly Schwarting

This school is tailored to be a hands-on learning opportunity for agronomy professionals, farmers, and anyone interested in wheat production. It has approval for Certified Crop Advisor and Commercial Pesticide Applicator credits. The cost is $140 for both days for those who RSVP by May 2After that date and for walk-ins, the cost is $180 for both days. The registration fee includes access to all speakers and an extensive take-home field book. Breakfast and lunch both days is also included in the fee.

To register for the school, register online at http://www.global.ksu.edu/wheat-diagnostic

For more information, contact registration@ksu.edu or call 785-532-5569.

