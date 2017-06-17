2017 Junior National Hereford Expo Expected to be Largest to Date

The largest Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) to-date is set to take place July 15-21 in Louisville, Ky., at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

More than 920 junior exhibitors and their families will bring 1,835 head of Hereford cattle from 35 states to compete at the 2017 JNHE, totaling 2,200 entries.

“We are super excited to head to Louisville for what is shaping up to be the largest and best junior national to date,” said Amy Cowan, American Hereford Association director of youth activities and foundation. “We’ve got a lot of fun things planned for the week including Churchill Downs tours, a Kentucky Derby style tailgate and the first Win, Place, Show 5K race benefitting the Hereford Youth Foundation of America.”

The JNHE summer showcase provides an opportunity for competition of National Junior Hereford Association members and their cattle projects, as well as educational contests including extemporaneous and prepared public speaking competitions, individual sales competitions, photo contests and a livestock-judging contest.