2017 Outstanding Pork Service Award Winners Announced

LINCOLN– Russ Vering, President of the Nebraska Pork Producers

Association recognized the 2017 Outstanding Pork Service Award winners at a ceremony held in conjunction with NPPA’s Annual Meeting. The Outstanding Pork Service Awards are given annually to recognize exceptional work by an individual, company, or organization that has advocated the fundamental efforts of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. Plaques were presented to each of the 2017 winners by NPPA President Vering.

Mark Stephens of Bob Stephens and Associates was recognized with the Outstanding Pork Service Award for Promotions for his more than 30 years of guiding the Association’s promotional needs.

His passion for pigs, the people who raise them made his willingness to volunteer, teach and share his knowledge is why Troy McCain of Aurora was named as the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Pork Service Award for Producer Outreach.

As the local food movement continues to grow, it’s giving new farmers like Travis Dunekacke, a niche marketer the opportunity to raise specialty pork for local chefs while educating consumers about where their food comes from. Travis’s engagement in niche production makes him a notable recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Pork Service Awards for Industry Outreach.

QC Supply, headquartered in Schuyler has been a strong supporter of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association and has been a valued partner since 2004. Recognizing their longevity, QC Supply was named as Outstanding Pork Service Award for Allied Members.