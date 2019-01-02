class="post-template-default single single-post postid-356640 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
2018 Agriculture News – Year in Review | KRVN Radio

2018 Agriculture News – Year in Review

BY Bryce Doeschot | January 2, 2019
Happy New Year!  Welcome to 2019.

As we see now 2018 in the rear view mirror, let’s look back on some of the top agriculture news and information.

Number Three: North American Free Trade Agreement/United States – Mexico – Canada Trade Agreement 

We begin our agriculture news review with the North American Free Trade Agreement.  After 16 1/2 months, negotiators from three counties came together to form the U.S. – Mexican – Canada Agreement.

Number Two: Nebraska Agriculture News Review 

For the second feature, we look back to the listened to agriculture feature stories.

Stories include:
– Trump visits American Farm Bureau Convention
– Insurance Too Good to be True
– Proposed Irrigation Tax in the Nebraska Legislature

Number One: United States and China Trade War 

We conclude our “Top 2018 Stories” series with a recap of the top agriculture news story.  We review the details of how the trade war with China escalated to this point.

In total, the Rural Radio Network Farm Team covered more than 333 events across 14 states.

Read More:  Rural Radio Network Farm Broadcaster: A Year in Review 

 

