2018 Corn and Soy Collegiate Ambassadors announced

This year, 10 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, as part of the 2018 Corn and Soy Collegiate Ambassador Program, are getting the chance to learn more about the agriculture industry.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Nebraska Soybean Association launched the Corn and Soy Ambassador Program in 2013 to give students a comprehensive understanding of the industry. The program’s goals are to educate the students about state and federal policy issues affecting agriculture, and about opportunities available by supporting industries like the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Board and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Following the completion of the program students will be recognized at the annual meetings of the corn and soybean associations, and each will be presented a $500 scholarship to help them with school expenses. Funding for portions of the program is being provided by the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Soybean Board.

The 10 members of the 2018 class are:

Claudia Dinardo – Auburn, IL

Alyssa Ehler – Elkhorn, NE

Ty Hadwiger – Riverdale, NE

Vince Konecky – Wahoo, NE

Bryce Lammers – Fordyce, NE

Nathan Lundeen – Minden, NE

Matthew Oswald – Aurora, NE

Shelby Riggs – Mitchell, SD

Elizabeth Ruskamp – North Bend, NE

Jack Spilker – DeWitt, NE

During the year ambassadors will take part in four seminars. The first meeting covers state and federal policies affecting the corn and soybean industries. The second meeting will focus on the role of checkoff programs in promoting corn and soybeans.

This summer the students will partake in an ag industry bus tour. Stops will include different facets of the ag industry including, manufacturing, production, and processing. These stops will hopefully give students more insight into potential jobs and internships in the industry.

During the course of the program, students are asked to spend time to promoting the state’s corn and soybean grower associations and checkoffs at promotional events such as Husker Harvest Day and Soybean Management Field Days. Following the events, they are required to report on their experiences and what they’ve learned.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Nebraska Soybean Association would like to congratulate the recently graduated 8 members of the 2017 Corn and Soy Ambassador class on a successful year.

For more information on the program, contact Morgan Wrich, Nebraska Corn Growers Association at 402-438-6459, mwrich@necga.com or Lori Luebbe, Nebraska Soybean Association at 402-441-3239, lori@nebraskasoybeans.org.