2018 FARM REAL ESTATE VALUE AND CASH RENT

NEBRASKA: Nebraska’s farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, decreased from 2017, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Farm real estate value for 2018 averaged $2,850 per acre, down

$50 per acre (2 percent) from last year. Cropland value decreased slightly from last year to $4,540 per acre. Dryland cropland value

averaged $3,550 per acre, unchanged from last year. Irrigated cropland value averaged $6,150 per acre, $30 below a year ago. Pastureland, at a record high $1,010 per acre, was $80 higher than the previous year.

Cash rents paid to landlords in 2018 for cropland were mixed from last year. Irrigated cropland rent averaged $238 per acre, unchanged from last year. Dryland cropland rent averaged $150 per acre, $1 higher than a year earlier. Pasture rented for cash averaged $22.50 per acre, $2 below the previous year.

A county-level cash rent survey was not conducted by USDA in 2018. NASS will next publish agricultural county-level cash rents data in September 2019. Previously published NASS county

cash rent data for 2017 are available at: http:/quickstats.nass.usda.gov/.

KANSAS: Kansas’s farm real estate value, a measurement of the

value of all land and buildings on farms, decreased from 2017, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farm real estate value for 2018 averaged $1,800 per acre, down

$50 per acre (3 percent) from last year.

Cropland value increased 2 percent from last year to $2,010 per acre. Dryland cropland value averaged $1,910 per acre, $40 higher than last year. Irrigated cropland value averaged $2,900 per acre, $50 above a year ago. Pastureland, at $1,280 per acre, was unchanged from the previous year.

Cash rents paid to landlords in 2018 for cropland increased from last year. Irrigated cropland rent averaged $131 per acre, $3 above last year. Dryland cropland rent averaged $58 per acre, $2 higher than a year earlier. Pasture rented for cash averaged $19.50 per acre, $0.50 above the previous year.