2018 Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Retail Value Steer Challenge

- Youth and Adult Leadership Programs
- NCF Education Programs – Scholarships
- NCF Research Programs and Infrastructure Projects
- History Preservation
- Judging Teams at University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Northeast Community College, Norfolk and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis
Your involvement ensures these programs succeed. You also receive complete carcass data on your steer or steers and the chance to win prize money. And, you are helping the state’s leading industry sponsor programs that benefit our industry. Contributors should contact their tax professional as to the tax deductible status of this contribution. NCF is a 501 (3) C entity.
NCF welcomes steer donations by individuals, businesses, groups of individuals or businesses and NC affiliates. Participants can donate their own steer or purchase a steer from the Foundation for $1,100. Steers need to be delivered to Darr Feedlot at Cozad prior to November 1.
Winners will be announced at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Conference in June, 2018.
For more information or to enter a steer contact Lee Weide at 402.475.2333, lweide@necattlemen.org or Jana Jensen, NC Foundation Fundraising Coordinator, at 308.588.6299 janajensen@nebcommfound.org.