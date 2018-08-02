2018 NEBRASKA & KANSAS HONEY BEE COLONIES

LINCOLN, Neb- Honey bee colonies for operations with five or more

colonies in Nebraska as of January 1, 2018 totaled 6,500 according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of colonies in Nebraska on April 1, 2018 was 10,500. During 2017, honey bee colonies on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 were 7,500, 7,500, 46,000, and 42,000, respectively.

Honey bee colonies lost for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March 2018, was 430 colonies or 3 percent lost. During April-June 2018, 2,700 colonies or 7 percent of colonies were lost.

The quarter of October-December 2017, at 7,500 or 18 percent, showed the highest number of lost honey bee colonies of any quarter in 2017. The quarter of January-March 2017 had a loss of 750 colonies or 6 percent, the lowest number of honey bee colonies lost in 2017.

Honey bee colonies added for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March 2018, was no colonies. The number of colonies added during the April-June 2018 quarter was 3,100. The quarter of April-June 2017, added 7,000 colonies, the highest number of honey bee colonies added for any quarter in 2017. The quarter of October-December 2017, at 80 added, showed the lowest number of honey bee colonies added during 2017.

Honey bee colonies renovated for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March 2018, was 0 colonies. The number of colonies renovated during the quarter of April-June 2018 was 700. During April-June 2017, 27,000 colonies were renovated, the highest number of colonies renovated during 2017. The lowest number of honey bee colonies renovated for any quarter of 2017, at 0, occurred during January-March 2017. Renovated colonies are those that were requeened or received new honey bees through a nuc or package.

Varroa mites were the number one stressor for operations with five or more colonies during all four quarters of 2017. The quarter of April-June 2017 showed the highest percentage of varroa mites during 2017, at 50.1 percent. The percent of colonies reported to be affected by varroa mites during January-March 2018, and April-June 2018 were 4.5 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

KANSAS: Honey bee colonies for operations with five or more

colonies in Kansas as of January 1, 2018 totaled 3,700 according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of colonies in Kansas on April 1, 2018 was 3,900. During 2017, honey bee colonies on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 were 3,800, 3,800, 7,000, and 6,500, respectively.

Honey bee colonies lost for operations with five or more colonies, during the quarter of January-March 2018, was 950 colonies or 26 percent lost. During the quarter of April-June 2018, 170 colonies or 4 percent of colonies were lost. The 2017 July-September quarter showed the highest number of lost honey bee colonies of any quarter in 2017, at 1,700, or 24 percent. The quarter in 2017 with the lowest number of colonies lost was April-June, with 390 colonies lost, or 7 percent.

Honey bee colonies added for operations with five or more colonies, during the quarter of January-March 2018, was 500 colonies. The number of colonies added during the April-June 2018 quarter was 1,800. The quarter of April-June 2017, added 2,500 colonies, the highest number of honey bee colonies added for any quarter in 2017. The quarter of October-December 2017, at 140 added, showed the lowest number of honey bee colonies added for any quarter in 2017.

Honey bee colonies renovated for operations with five or more colonies, during the quarter of January-March 2018, was 410 colonies. The number of colonies renovated during the quarter of

April-June 2018 was 2,100. During July-September 2017, 1,000 colonies were renovated, the highest number of colonies renovated during 2017. The lowest number of honey bee colonies renovated for any quarter in 2017, at 40, occurred during October-December 2017. Renovated colonies are those that were requeened or received new honey bees through a nuc or package.

Varroa mites were the number one stressor for operations with five or more colonies during three of the quarters in 2017. The quarter of July-September 2017 showed the highest percentage of varroa mites in 2017, at 65.4 percent. The percent of colonies reported to be affected by varroa mites during January-March 2018, and April-June 2018 were 63.0 percent and 42.8 percent, respectively.

