2018 World Meat Congress

BY Susan Littlefield | May 31, 2018
Hosted by the International Meat Secretariat and U.S. Meat Export Federation, the 2018 World Meat Congress (WMC) is underway in  Dallas, Texas through Friday, June 1, 2018. This is the world’s premier gathering of beef, pork, lamb and veal industry leaders—including producers, exporters, marketing specialists, policy analysts, economists and meat scientists—coming together to exchange ideas and experiences on key issues affecting the international meat and livestock sector, as well as global trade.  Thank you to the Nebraska Corn Board for the sponsorship of the reports from the WMC…

Dan Halstrom, President & CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation talks about how buyers want a consistent product:

Dan Halstrom, President & CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation talks about the importance of the meeting:

