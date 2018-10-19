2019 Conference for Kansas Women in Agriculture Set in Manhattan

Keynote speakers have been announced for the award-winning Women Managing the Farm Conference, set for February 7-8, 2019, in Manhattan, Kansas. Since 2005, this event has been bringing together women farmers, rural business leaders and landowners. The Women Managing the Farm conference provides a supportive setting in which women can develop the skills, resources and knowledge needed for success in a competitive agricultural environment.

Conference sessions are designed to keep women up-to-date on the latest advancements in agriculture and thriving within their rural communities. During the two-day conference, attendees select from presentations covering many topics, including farm finances, relationships and health, agricultural and estate law, crop production and marketing, management, and more. Attendees also choose networking sessions tailored to the different roles women hold, such as agricultural partners and helpers, independent producers, absentee landowners, ag industry career women and business managers. Optional pre-conference workshops are offered on Wednesday, February 6, which include sessions about precision agriculture technology, viticulture and enology, as well as introductory and advanced sessions on QuickBooks.