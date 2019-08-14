2019 Kansas Water Photo Contest Launched

Photos Featured at the Governor’s Water Conference in November

Kansas is blessed with an abundance of great natural resources and Kansans are encouraged to capture the most vital of these; water. The Kansas Water Office (KWO) is accepting water photos to be featured at the 2019 Governor’s Water Conference in November. The photos need to pertain to water or water use in Kansas. Examples include all bodies of water, irrigation, agriculture, recreation and fun, or other water infrastructure.

Worthy entries will be selected for display at the 2019 Governor’s Water Conference, scheduled for Nov. 7-8, 2019 in Wichita. Attendees at the conference will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite photo. The winning photo will earn feature photo at the 2019 Governor’s Water Conference. It will also, along with second and third place, be displayed in the Kansas State Capitol and KWO during the year.

Entries can be submitted to kwo-info@kwo.ks.gov with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. The following formats are accepted: .jpg, .png and .gif. Participants have until October 11, 2019, to enter a maximum of five photos that follow contest guidelines.

By submitting photos, participants grant KWO permission to freely use and share photos at the Governor’s Water Conference, on social media, web, publications and displays.

Updates on the contest will be provided through the KWO social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information about the categories, etc., visit www.kwo.ks.gov

The Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas is hosted by the Kansas Water Office, K-State /Kansas Water Resource Institute. Major sponsors for the event include Black & Veatch, Burns & McDonnell and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.