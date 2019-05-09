The Nebraska Cattlewomen are excited to announce the 2019 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest that will be held June 4th, 2019 at the River’s Edge Convention Center, Columbus starting at 1:00 pm.

The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Program provides an opportunity for youth, ages 14 – 24 years old, to become spokespersons and future leaders for the beef industry. The two divisions, senior and collegiate, will be judged upon three different areas of the industry consisting of a mock consumer promotional event, mock media interview and an issues response.

Place holders will receive a cash prize while the winners, in addition to a cash prize, will take home a custom belt buckle. To sweeten the deal, the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Foundation will be providing a scholarship to the winner of the collegiate division.

“The beef ambassador contest is a great opportunity to get more involved in the beef industry. It gives you the opportunity to tell the store about why we do what we do and promote beef in a positive way. I have had the chance to work with younger students in the schools and to talk to consumers at the State Fair, helping them understand more about beef production and visiting with them about their concerns. Helping them learn so they know more about what is on their plate” said Devin Jakub, 2018 Beef Ambassador Collegiate Winner.

If you or someone you know enjoys advocating and are passionate about the beef industry then take a shot at becoming the next Beef Ambassador! Application deadline is set for May 31, 2019.