Beef Industry Offers More Ways to Save on Beef for the Big Game

A successful campaign to drive nationwide sales of fresh beef at retail has moved more than 270,000 units of fresh ground beef in less than two weeks. After a successful two week partnership with mobile rebates app Ibotta, the Federation of State Beef Councils of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor of the Beef Checkoff, funded an extension of the program to help consumers take advantage of already low beef prices just in time for the Big Game.

Beef prices are currently the lowest they have been in years, down more than 10 percent since the highs in 2014. That combined with the cash rebates offered through the Ibotta app makes beef the obvious choice for Big Game parties. Follow the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” Facebook page for a live demonstration of game day appetizers at 1 p.m. MST on Jan. 30, and for beef recipe ideas visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

“Supplies are on the rise,” said Alisa Harrison, senior vice president of global marketing and research at National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “More beef means lower prices for consumers. The Ibotta partnership is our way of saying ‘thanks’ with valuable tips and information to easily incorporate beef into meal planning.”

Initial results from the first few weeks of the campaign have been impressive. As of Jan. 27, more than 1 million users unlocked ground beef rebates which provided education on beef’s nutritional value and recipe inspirations. Redemption rates for the Beef Checkoff campaign have been 35 percent, far surpassing the Ibotta average of 22 percent, demonstrating strong consumer demand for beef.

With 20 million downloads and $165 million paid out to shoppers, Ibotta is the premier destination for rewarded shopping on mobile. Consumers who download the app can browse the grocery category for rebates on fresh beef products, unlock the rebates and after reviewing educational information about beef, buy the items at any grocery store nationwide to get cash back through Ibotta.

Football and Beef Fun Facts

Even though footballs are often called “pigskin” they are made of cattle hides.

One cowhide can make up to 20 footballs.

Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson’s favorite offseason activity is working cattle on his family’s farm in Kansas. Learn more at: http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/ _/id/13416240/packers-jordy- nelson-works-farm

