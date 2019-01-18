4-H horse judgers earn reserve champion

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Local 4-H members, Kylie Carson, Cora Frederick, Kendall Haas, and Dally Wilkins earned Reserve Champion in the Western National 4-H Round-Up Horse Judging Contest held during the National Western Stock Show in Denver. The award winning team is coached by 4-H volunteers, Mercedes Glenn, and Terra Ocshner.

The team earned the chance to compete by winning second place at the Wyoming 4-H Horse Judging Contest in June. In preparation for this national contest, the team has conducted weekly practices since winning the state contest.

Goshen County competed against 14 states in judging ten classes and delivering four sets of oral reasons. Classes included four halter classes, including Clydesdale Geldings, and five performance classes including Ranch Riding, Western Pleasure, Reining, Hunter Under Saddle and Hunt Seat Equitation.

Contestants then provided well-articulated defenses for their placement of four different classes. Known as providing oral reasons, youth needed to organize their thoughts and speak publicly in a structured environment.

Individual scores from all classes and reasons are totaled to determine team scores. Participants are eligible for individual recognition as well as team awards.

In Halter classes, Cora Frederick placed sixth and Dally Wilkins earned eighth place. Kendall Haas earned 10th. The individual scores were enough to place the team second Overall Team in Halter placings.

In Performance classes, Cora Frederick led her team by earning second place. Kendall Haas earned sixth place. The team also earned second place in the division.

Leading the nation in Oral Reasons, Cora Frederick earned first place and Kendall Haas earned third place. The team won first place in Reasons.

Cora Frederick earned second High Individual for total scores while Haas earned fifth place overall.

Wyoming finished three points outside of the Championship title.