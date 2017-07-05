class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245947 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
41 PEDV Sites Confirmed in Manitoba | KRVN Radio

BY NAFB | July 5, 2017
The Manitoba Pork Council confirms 41 sites in the province have tested positive in a Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus outbreak. The southeast part of the province is where the outbreak is centered.

A National Hog Farmer Dot Com article says officials have confirmed PEDV on 18 operations representing over 54,000 sows. It’s also been confirmed on seven nurseries representing over 126,000 nursery spaces and 16 feeder operations representing over 99,000 feeder spaces. Manitoba’s Office of the Chief Veterinarian is working with Manitoba Pork provide guidance, support, and all resources pork producers need to help manage their way through the outbreak.

The article stresses it’s important for pork producers in any country to stay vigilant regarding biosecurity protocols in order to protect the health of their herds. Any concerns about keeping herds healthy should be discussed immediately with a local veterinarian.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
