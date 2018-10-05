4S Goat Expo Offers Educational Seminar, Show and Sale October 13th and 14th in North Platte

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339210 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Randy Saner, Extension Educator Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Counties | October 5, 2018
4S Goat Expo to Offer Seminar Show and Sale October 13th and 14th at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska.  The seminar will start promptly at 10:00 AM on October 13th.

Speakers and topics include:

  • Genetic Management for a Profitable Future – Richard Browning, Professor Goat Genetics, Tennessee State University, Nashville Tennessee
  • Selecting a Breeding Goat for Future Improvement – Doug Smith, Division Chair Animal Science/Ag Education, Judging Coach Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis
  • Genetic Selection for Your Seed Stock Operation – Richard Browning, Professor Goat Genetics, Tennessee State University, Nashville Tennessee
  • Management Suggestions from Experienced Producers ( Producers Panel)
  • Parasite Management – Cody Doubt, Merck Animal Health
  • Youth Goat Judging Contest (Awards will be given to top youth in Junior and Senior Divisions)
  • Famacha Training – Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension  Educator, North Platte Nebraska
  • Goat Show and Sale  – Judge Doug Smith 60 lots have been consigned for sale
  • Custom Grazing Goats & Commercial Production – Heather Strawder, Dickens, Nebraska

Goats will check in Friday, October 12th from 3:00 to 9:00 PM and Saturday before 8:00 AM with the seminar starting at 10:00 AM.  The show will start Sunday at 8:00 AM with a sale goat only show followed by a show goat only show.  The sale will start at 1:00 PM.  The program will be held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds located at 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska.  New this year is a Showmanship contest for youth.  Sixty lots of goats including 12 bucks and 48 does have been consigned from three states.  The breeds represented are Savanna & Boer.

For more information contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or by webpage at http://www.4sgoatexpo.com/  or https://go.unl.edu/jtg5  by Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/s4goatexpo/

