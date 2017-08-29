4S Goat Expo Offers Educational Seminar, Show and Sale October 7th and 8th in North Platte

4S Goat Expo to Offer Seminar Show and Sale October 7th and 8th at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska. The seminar will start promptly at 10:00 AM on October 7th.

Speakers and topics include:

Disease prevention in Goat Herds – Brian Vander Ley, Nebraska Extension Veterinarian, Great Plains Veterinary Education Center

Managing Parasite Pedigrees to Maximize Deworming Impacts – Brian Vander Ley, Nebraska Extension Veterinarian, Great Plains Veterinary Education

Marketing Goats in Nebraska (important dates) – Bronc & Melissa Nicholson, M & N Boer Goats, Chadron, Nebraska

Famacha for Goats – Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator

Benefits of Purchasing Quality Genetics – Lee Dana, Double D Boer Goats, Clay Center Nebraska

Youth Goat Judging Contest ( Awards will be given to top youth in Junior and Senior Divisions)

Goat Producer Panel – Goat Producer both new and experienced

Fitting Your Goat for Show and Sale – Lee Dana, Double D Boer Goats, Clay Center Nebraska

Goats will check in Friday, October 6th from 3:00 to 9:00 PM and Saturday before 8:00 AM with the seminar starting at 10:00 AM. The show will start Sunday at 8:00 AM with a sale goat only show followed by a show goat only show. The sale will start at 1:00 PM. The program will be held at the Lincoln County Fair Grounds located at 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska.

For more information contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or by webpage at http://www.4sgoatexpo.com/ or http://go.unl.edu/0bot by Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/4S-Goat-Expo-673122839426170/?fref=ts