5 KS FFA Members Receive KFB Discussion Meet Awards

Manhattan, Kansas – The first-ever Kansas FFA Discussion Meet hosted by Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) concluded last week during the Kansas FFA State Convention in Manhattan.

Winners included:

1st Place – Alexa McCurdy, West Franklin

2nd Place – Isabel Harmon, Arkansas City

3rd Place – Tatum Brunkow, Rock Creek

4th Place – Abby Goins, Labette County

5th Place – Noah Oschner, Greeley County

“This event was the culmination of competitions held throughout the state during the 2016-2017 school year,” Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “We applaud all those who participated and look forward to growing this program.”

The competition required FFA members to discuss an assigned topic for 15 minutes. Participants were scored and ranked on their ability to introduce the topic, analyze the problem, identify solutions, think critically, engage others effectively and summarize the discussion accurately. Topics focused on issues in crops, livestock, natural resources, ag education and FFA.

“The skills participants develop are transferable to so many real-life situations.” Edie Doane, KFB’s Young Farmers & Ranchers and Collegiate programs manager, says. “For next year, we’re looking for small changes that will help further cultivate these essential leadership practices and putting together a new set of topics that are relevant and appropriately challenging for FFA members.”