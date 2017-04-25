50 Students from Nebraska, Western Iowa Awarded 2017 AKSARBEN Horatio Alger State Scholarship

Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced the 50 recipients of its prestigious 2017 AKSARBEN Horatio Alger State Scholarship. These scholarships are funded through the generosity of the AKSARBEN Foundation, and are awarded to students from Nebraska and western Iowa who have faced significant personal adversities, yet continue to show admirable commitment to continuing their education and serving their communities.

Collectively, the 2017 AKSARBEN Horatio Alger State Scholarship recipients have maintained an average GPA 3.68 while coming from households with an average annual income of $27,353. Each student is awarded $6,000, paid over four years, to apply toward the tuition of the college or university of his or her choice. Additionally, Horatio Alger State Scholars have access to various resources, including college preparatory support, guidance and crisis counselors as well as mentoring programs.

“Year over year, I am inspired by the character, intelligence and determination displayed by the AKSARBEN Horatio Alger State Scholarship recipients,” said Walter Scott, Jr., chairman emeritus, Horatio Alger Association. “It is an honor to again partner with the AKSARBEN Foundation to support this year’s exceptional students who, despite the challenges they have faced, remain committed to pursuing a college degree and giving back to their communities. Their resilience and drive is admirable, and I look forward to witnessing them all achieve great success.”

AKSARBEN Foundation President Sandra Reding stated, “Our powerful belief in providing educational and economic opportunities to young people has been a core value of the membership of the Knights of AKSARBEN and the AKSARBEN Foundation. It is with pride that we sponsor the AKSARBEN / Horatio Alger State Scholarship awards, providing resources to assist students in search of their dreams.”

“The AKSARBEN Coronation & Scholarship Ball has two main goals: to honor families who help build the Heartland through volunteerism and to raise money for scholarships for tomorrow’s Heartland leaders,” said Karen Nelson, chairman of the Women’s Ball Committee. “On behalf of the Women’s Ball Committee I congratulate these scholars and look forward to seeing where the AKSARBEN support takes them on their professional journey.”

AKSARBEN Foundation is the premier business leadership network in Nebraska and western Iowa. Since 1895 AKSARBEN has leveraged collective business leadership to build a more prosperous Heartland by funding and guiding best practice, needs-based scholarship programs, awarding nearly $1 million annually; promoting the Heartland’s cultural heritage through top-ranking community celebrations, attended by more than 100,000 annually; and honoring community leaders who carry on the Heartland’s tradition of philanthropy and volunteerism.

Horatio Alger Association was founded in 1947, and since 1984, it has administered one of the nation’s largest privately-funded, need-based scholarship programs. Since its founding, the Association has awarded more than $125 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships to students from across the United States, including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. In 2000, 16 years after the establishment of its National Scholarship Program, Horatio Alger Members also began funding scholarships concentrated in each state, as well as specialized scholarships, to further its mission of helping deserving young people pursue their collegiate goals.

For a full list of the 2017 AKSARBEN Horatio Alger State Scholars, please click here. Follow Horatio Alger Association on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram using the hashtag #HoratioAlgerScholar.