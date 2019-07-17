50 Years Later, Hot Dogs are Still Out of this World

This week as the United States commemorates 50 years since the Apollo 11 astronauts landed on the moon, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) celebrates one of the first foods eaten by Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. on their monumental mission. Wednesday July 17 marks National Hot Dog Day, a day that celebrates one of America’s most iconic foods.

History has taught us that no lunar mission (or summer cookout) is complete without hot dogs. They are part of American culture, summer celebrations, travel and grilling traditions.

“We are over the moon today, celebrating our favorite food,” said NHDSC Hot Dog Top Dog Eric Mittenthal. “Whether you are seeking nutrition or just a food that will put a smile on your face, hot dogs cut the mustard.”

While the hot dogs served on the moon were specially produced for a reduced gravity environment, today there are earth-bound hot dogs for everyone with millions of different possible hot dog and topping combinations that meet a broad spectrum of nutrition needs, tastes, budgets and personal preferences. Like other meats, Americans can enjoy hot dogs as part of a healthy diet. A standard beef hot dog is 190 calories, offers 7 grams of protein and 30 percent of our Daily Value of Vitamin B12, a crucial nutrient for normal metabolism, brain development in children and mental clarity in adults.

As part of its National Hot Dog Month celebration and 25th anniversary since it is founding in 1994, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council recently unveiled its list of 25 facts plus 25 quotes about hot dogs including the fact about hot dogs consumed on the moon at www.hot-dog.org. The NHDSC is sharing them throughout the month of July using #NationalHotDogMonth in social media. The site also features extensive resources with hot dog and sausage facts, history, regional varieties and more.