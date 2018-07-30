58th Annual Board of Delegates Meeting for the U.S. Grains Council

The 58th annual board of delegates meeting is an excellent opportunity for those involved in agriculture to engage directly with fellow delegates and Council staff on opportunities and challenges facing U.S. agriculture. True to this year’s theme, Friends and Frontiers, over the three days they will dive into discussions on global efforts to strengthen relationships with key partners and build new demand for coarse grains and co-products, including ethanol. The A-Teams will also meet to get updates on specific commodities and markets and provide direction for staff in the coming critical months.

Ambassador Carla Hills, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, Hills & Company International Consultants, former Chief Trade Negotiator, U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Dan Pearson, Principal, Pearson International Trade Services, former Chairman of the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~