$65,000 Awarded Through Local Chapter Grant Program

Thirteen Nebraska FFA chapters or FFA members were awarded funds through the Nebraska FFA Foundation local chapter grant program.

This program, in its third year, supports Nebraska agricultural education classrooms, FFA programs and individual student entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Funds are provided by the Nebraska FFA Foundation and its general fund donors.

The grant recipients for 2019 are:

Bayard : $10,000 Greenhouse

: $10,000 Greenhouse Franklin : $8,000 Plasma Table

: $8,000 Plasma Table Bishop Neumann : $1,000 SawStop Table Saw

: $1,000 SawStop Table Saw Sutton : $700 Greenhouse Repairs

: $700 Greenhouse Repairs Minatare : $2,000 Plasma Cutter and TIG Welder

: $2,000 Plasma Cutter and TIG Welder Wood River : $8,000 Greenhouse

: $8,000 Greenhouse Axtell : $8,000 Greenhouse

: $8,000 Greenhouse Norris : $2,700 Welder Replacement

: $2,700 Welder Replacement Chase County : $9,175 Welding Updates

: $9,175 Welding Updates McCool Junction : $1,250 Animal Learning Barn Supplies- Camera and Generator

: $1,250 Animal Learning Barn Supplies- Camera and Generator Waverly FFA Membe r: Audrey Sorensen: $4,175 Pond Improvement SAE Project

r: Audrey Sorensen: $4,175 Pond Improvement SAE Project Rock County : $5,000 Welding Updates

: $5,000 Welding Updates Sutherland: $5,000 Greenhouse

“Our board worked many years to develop sustainable funding to provide this program. The board knew that there were many programs in need of more financial support to develop career-ready students in agriculture, and awarding $65,000 will give students in these schools some of the resources necessary to reach their full potential,” said Stacey Agnew, Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director.

Many of these grant recipients will be showcased on the Nebraska FFA Foundation website and social media throughout the next couple years. Applications for the 2020 Local Chapter Grant Program will open in April.