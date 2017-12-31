A Special New Year’s Message from ASA President John Heisdorffer

I hope this message finds you well after a warm and cheerful holiday season.

As we take down the holly and stockings, I can’t help but look forward to a new year filled with challenges, opportunities and, hopefully, a new Farm Bill.

While most people set their resolutions on January 1st, the American Soybean Association thoughtfully sets their resolutions at Commodity Classic in February, and I look forward to continue pursuing resolutions that will enhance growers’ right and ability to operate.

As we continue to work toward updated infrastructure, trade agreements that strengthen the farm economy, an RFS that realizes the full potential of soy and biodiesel and more, I ask that you resolve to stay engaged in 2018 and join ASA on behalf of soy growers everywhere.

Happy New Year, and I look forward to working with you in 2018!

John Heisdorffer