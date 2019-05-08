A Successful Year for the Nebraska National Agri-Marketing Association

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) chapter finished in second place at this year’s national marketing competition. The chapter also won the John Deere Signature Award. The John Deere award is given to student chapters based on business knowledge, academic excellence, leadership development and community citizenship. Chapter members Marydith Donnelly and Brent Miller earned scholarships and Allison Brockman made finals in the sales competition.

NAMA marketing team members presented their marketing plan for EnTotal, a dog food made from black soldier fly larvae. The students developed the product concept, which is modeled on insect-based dog foods available in Canada and Europe.

The marketing team spent the last academic year researching and developing the EnTotal marketing plan. They interviewed dog food manufacturers to gain a better understanding of the industry. Endless hours were spent researching consumer attitudes toward insects, dog food purchasing habits, and market trends. The students used this research to develop two customer profiles who would be most likely to purchase EnTotal. A detailed action plan to reach these customers was a key component of the marketing plan. They also developed a business proposition and financial statements.

After completing the marketing plan executive summary, the team went to work on the presentation. The 20-minute presentation is the team’s chance to share their marketing plan in front of a panel of judges. The judges are agri-marketers who are professional NAMA members.

Nebraska NAMA was one of 29 teams participating in the competition. “Every team participating in the marketing competition does an excellent job of developing a thorough marketing plan, a process that takes most teams the majority of the academic year to complete,” said Amy Barron, Student NAMA Committee Chair. “Those teams that advanced to the finals truly did exceptional work on their projects. Each year I am amazed by the talent of these teams.”

This was the second consecutive year Nebraska NAMA made the final round. Their second-place finish was Nebraska NAMA’s highest place ever. The team looks to repeat their success at next year’s competition in San Diego.

Read the Nebraska NAMA marketing plan and watch their presentation at https://nama.org/student-marketing-competition-winners

The marketing team’s work is complemented by the Nebraska NAMA club. This year’s club meetings included a presentation from Swanson Russell. They walked members through their process of developing a marketing plan for a new agricultural input. NAMA was also pleased to host Simplot and Bugeater Foods

The Nebraska NAMA chapter was led by President Austin Harthoorn. Brent Miller, marketing plan vice president, led the marketing team. Jared Stuaffer, programs vice president, planned club meetings. Treasurer Nathan Choat organized the finances. Jessica Weeder served as secretary. Jack Allen was the vice president of membership. Trip chair was Cora Brott. Grace McDonald promoted NAMA on social media as publicity chair. Kara Heideman and Rosalee Swartz were the advisors.