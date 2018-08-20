class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330095 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
(Video) Above the Tassels – Aerial Application with Helicopters

BY Bryce Doeschot | August 20, 2018
A helicopter pilot takes a sharp turn above a field.

Aerial application, commonly known as crop dusting,  is a practice that has been around since the early 1900’s.  Many things have changed since the early days of the agriculture innovation.

Two types of aircraft are commonly used in agricultural aerial application: fixed wing airplanes and helicopters.

In this feature story, the Rural Radio Network takes you inside a helicopter cab to showcase Nebraska-Iowa Helicopter of  Tekamah, Nebraska.

Full Video Feature: Above the Tassels

We put two GoPro camera on the helicopter the pilot sprayed a soybean field.  This video features a side-by-side view of the flight.

Video: Side-by-side camera view 

Photos:

Tyler Brummond of NE-IA Helicopter
A helicopter pilot carefully maneuvers the aircraft.
A helicopter pilot prepares to land on the re-filling truck.
A helicopter buzzes a soybean field.
A NE-IA Helicopter employee re-fills a helicopter on a rural road

 

One of four Nebraska-Iowa Helicopter prepares for a flight

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
