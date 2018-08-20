(Video) Above the Tassels – Aerial Application with Helicopters

Aerial application, commonly known as crop dusting, is a practice that has been around since the early 1900’s. Many things have changed since the early days of the agriculture innovation.

Two types of aircraft are commonly used in agricultural aerial application: fixed wing airplanes and helicopters.

In this feature story, the Rural Radio Network takes you inside a helicopter cab to showcase Nebraska-Iowa Helicopter of Tekamah, Nebraska.

Full Video Feature: Above the Tassels

We put two GoPro camera on the helicopter the pilot sprayed a soybean field. This video features a side-by-side view of the flight.

Video: Side-by-side camera view

Photos: