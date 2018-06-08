Accurate Labels Act Introduced

Lawmakers introduced the Accurate Labels Act Thursday, a bill that supporters say would provide American consumers nationwide with clear, accurate and meaningful nutrition information.

Introduced by Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas, and in the House of Representatives by Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Democrat Kurt Shrader of Oregon, the bill would also prevent the issuance of inaccurate labels that mislead consumers and drive up prices.

Supporters say the bill would establish science-based criteria for all additional state and local labeling requirements, allow state-mandated product information to be provided through smartphone-enabled “smart labels,” and ensuring that covered product information is risk-based.

The American Farm Bureau Federation, along with the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, were immediately supportive of the legislation.