ACE applauds Nebraska flex fuel station grand opening

Sioux Falls, SD –The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) applauds the addition of a new flex fuel station in Nebraska offering ethanol-blended fuel options. The Blue Heron Renewable Flex Fuel Plaza at exit 211 on Interstate 80 in Gothenburg is hosting a grand opening today, Sept. 28, with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. followed by an E85 fuel promotion for 85 cents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ACE Senior Vice President Ron Lamberty assisted with the project from its beginnings and ACE has documented the progress for its flexfuelforward.com website, to demonstrate privately-owned, single-store owners can add E15 and flex fuels affordably and profitably.

“It’s nice to see this site make the upgrades and offer higher ethanol blends,” Lamberty said. “Although it’s only one station, it’s a station with high visibility to drivers who can try new fuels and go back to their local retailer and ask them to add E15 or flex fuels, and it’s a location retailers from other areas of the country can visit and realize they could offer these new fuels at their station. E15 and flex fuels aren’t just for the big chains.”

“Based on the early reports, the station’s overall volume is triple what it was before the upgrade and blends above 10 percent ethanol make up well over half of their volume,” Lamberty said. Blue Heron installed Wayne Helix dispensers and offers E10, E15, E30, E40 and E85.

“There was a need and an opportunity to provide more ethanol blends at a great price in central Nebraska,” said Scott McPheeters, ACE board member representing KAPPA Ethanol. “Blue Heron is a great location to attract business from the more than 15,000 vehicles a day traveling on Interstate 80.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will include Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, state officials and the Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce. Representatives from the Nebraska Ethanol Board and Nebraska Corn Board as well as area corn growers will be on site helping with the event. The station received state and federal grant funding coordinated by Access Ethanol Nebraska, as well as support from ethanol producers in central Nebraska. McPheeters’ plant KAAPA Ethanol in Minden sponsored fuel canopy and billboard upgrades for the station, and Nebraska Corn Processing and Anew Fuel Services provided ethanol at a discounted price for the grand opening.

There are programs available to marketers who want to undertake projects like the Blue Heron Renewable Flex Fuel Plaza. Find out more by visiting www.flexfuelforward.com or contact ACE at www.ethanol.org.