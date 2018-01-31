ACE encouraged by Pruitt’s ethanol statements

Sioux Falls, SD – Brian Jennings, CEO of the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE), releases the following statement in response to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Administrator Scott Pruitt’s hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee today:

“ACE members are grateful Administrator Pruitt is committed to completing the review of EPA’s legal authority to provide RVP relief for E15 and higher blends and that he reiterated the Agency’s interest in how high-octane fuels can meet fuel efficiency standards.”

“RVP relief is not only a commonsense step EPA can take to provide regulatory relief to fuel marketers, it is also the quickest way to take pressure off RIN prices. E15 blending nationwide will increase ethanol blending which will increase the supply of RIN credits and help bring down their price. For those interests seeking lower RIN prices, RVP relief is indeed a solution.”

“Administrator Pruitt is to be commended for inviting comment on the role high-octane fuels can play in helping meet future vehicle fuel economy and emission standards. It is well-documented that blends in the range of E25-40 deliver meaningful efficiency and emission benefits at a low pump price. We continue to work with other stakeholders to make sure high-octane fuel containing ethanol becomes a reality.”