Additional Counties Eligible For Water Supply Assistance Due To Drought

The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) Division of Conservation has expanded the number of counties eligible for the Livestock Water Supply Financial Assistance Initiative. This program provides state funds, up to a maximum of $6,000, to landowners who drilled livestock water supply wells or installed livestock water supply pipeline and tanks between June 1, 2018, and July 24, 2018.

The 22 additional counties now qualifying for the initiative are Anderson, Atchison, Bourbon, Brown, Cherokee, Crawford, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Labette, Leavenworth, Linn, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Nemaha, Neosho, Washington and Wyandotte. For a full list of eligible counties, click here.

Applications for the KDA water supply assistance program should be completed and returned to local conservation district offices by August 31, 2018.