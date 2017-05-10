class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234948 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
ADM Buys Israeli Grains Trader, Eying New Customers | KRVN Radio

ADM Buys Israeli Grains Trader, Eying New Customers

BY Reuters | May 10, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
ADM Buys Israeli Grains Trader, Eying New Customers
Photo courtesy of ADM website

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N), one of the world’s largest agricultural merchants, said on Monday it agreed to buy a controlling stake in an Israeli grain trader, as it seeks to expand markets to boost profits that have been hampered by a global oversupply.

Chicago-based ADM plans to close the deal for privately held Industries Centers in the coming months, pending Israeli regulatory approval, according to a statement. The purchase will allow ADM to reach new customers and deliver products more directly to customers, it said in a statement. Terms were not disclosed.

ADM and other major traders that move corn, soybeans and other crops from regions of surplus to areas of tight supply have struggled to profit from their core grain trading businesses lately.

With grain busting out of storage bins all around the world the big grain merchants have fewer opportunities to capitalize on “dislocation” of supplies, companies say.

Industries Centers, founded in 1993, trades corn byproducts and other grain products, according to ADM.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments