AEM Releases July Ag Equipment Sales Numbers

MILWAUKEE – July 2019 saw decreases in U.S. sales of self-propelled combines and 4-wheel-drive tractors as well as total U.S. 2-wheel-drive tractor sales compared to July of last year, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

U.S. 4-wheel-drive tractor sales decreased 4.7 percent July compared to last year and U.S. July self-propelled combine decreased 25.9 percent. Total U.S. sales of 2-wheel drive tractors in July decreased .1 percent compared to July last year: under 40 HP 2-wheel drive tractors decreased .6 percent, while sales of 40-100 HP tractors grew 4 percent, and sales of 100-plus HP tractors declined 9.8 percent.

For Canada, January 4-wheel drive tractor sales were negative (down 32 percent) and self-propelled combine sales decreased 43.8 percent. July 2-wheel-drive tractor Canadian sales were down in all size categories (11.1 percent for under 40 HP, 10.8 percent for 40-100 HP, and 15 percent for 100-plus HP).

“To keep the U.S. agriculture economy strong, we’re encouraging a swift passage of USMCA and continued focus on renewable fuels to help provide some stability for farmers in the months ahead,” said Blades. “AEM is committed to advocating for pro-growth trade policies and the end to retaliatory tariffs.”

