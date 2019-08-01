AFBF Accepting Farm Dog of the Year Nominations

Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2020 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, brought to you by Purina. This is the second year of the contest, which celebrates farm dogs who work alongside their people to bring nutritious food to our tables and our pets’ bowls.

The grand prize winner – Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year – will win a year’s worth of Purina dry dog food and $5,000 in prize money for his or her farmer to offset travel costs to attend the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in Austin, Texas, Jan. 17-22, 2020. The winner will be recognized at the Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the convention. Up to four runners-up will win $1,000 each in prize money.

“Again this year, we’re excited for this special opportunity to honor these loyal members of our farm and ranch families,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Farm dogs lighten the workload and enrich our lives by providing faithful and playful companionship.”

Desired attributes in the Farm Dog of the Year include helpfulness to the farmer and his/her family, playfulness and obedience.

“At Purina we recognize the important role dogs play on the farm and in the hearts of families everywhere,” said Jack Scott, vice president of sustainability at Purina, the leading pet care company in the United States. “Purina has a long history of sourcing nutritious, sustainable ingredients from American farms to make our foods. We salute farmers and the important work they are doing to steward their land and help feed generations of people and pets.”

Farm dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition. Applicants who are not Farm Bureau members can visit fb.org/join to learn about becoming a member.

Eligibility guidelines and submission requirements are available online at fb.org/2020farmdog. Farm Dog of the Year nominations, which include written responses to questions, still photos and a video clip (optional), must be received by Sept. 2, 2019, for consideration. The Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest is sponsored by the American Farm Bureau Federation.