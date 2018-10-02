AFBF Seeking Farm Dog of the Year

The American Farm Bureau Federation is seeking the nation’s top farm dog. A new contest is asking farmers to submit their applications for the Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest.

A partnership between AFBF and Nestle Purina PetCare, the contest “celebrates farm dogs who work alongside their people to bring nutritious food to our tables and our pets’ bowls.”

The grand prize winner – Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year – will win a year’s worth of Purina dry dog food and $5,000 in prize money for the farm family to offset travel costs to attend the AFBF Annual Convention in New Orleans next year. Up to four runners-up will win $1,000 each in prize money.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall says “Farm dogs play an important role on our farms and ranches,” adding “We’re excited for this special opportunity to honor these loyal members of our farm families.”

Farm dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition and must submit applications by October 12th online at www.fb.org.