Ag Haulers Get 90-Day Waiver From Hours of Service Regulations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced the agency has issued a 90-day waiver for agriculture haulers from hours of service regulations. This announcement follows a meeting Senator Fischer facilitated last month between several Nebraska agriculture representatives and the Deputy FMCSA Administrator, Cathy Gautreaux. The waiver will provide the agency with more time to release guidance on the hours of service regulations as they relate to agriculture.

“It’s good to see the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration be responsive to the concerns raised by Nebraskans following our meeting last month with Deputy Administrator Gautreaux. Nebraskans in agriculture want more flexibility when it comes to these regulations. By issuing this waiver, the agency will have more time to release important guidance for agriculture commodity and livestock haulers,” said Senator Fischer.