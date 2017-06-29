class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245040 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY NCGA | June 29, 2017
Ag Industry Urges Trump to Appoint Full USDA Leadership Team
RRN photo

As President Donald Trump approaches the 200-day mark of his administration, more than a dozen agriculture organizations are urging him to move quickly to fill vacancies within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A letter sent to the White House Wednesday by the National Corn Growers Association and other groups told the President that agriculture needs decision makers in place to serve farmers, ranchers and consumers. The groups noted the 55 percent decrease in farm income over the last three years.

The organizations praised the selection of Sonny Perdue to lead USDA, but noted that the agency has more than 100,000 employees and needs a full leadership team. As the letters states: “The absence of high-ranking officials at USDA puts our farmers and ranchers at a disadvantage.” NCGA President Wesley Spurlock complimented Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s leadership, but says “It’s time to get a full leadership team in place.”

