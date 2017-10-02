class="post-template-default single single-post postid-263208 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Ag Workforce Coalition issues statement on Chairman Goodlatte's AG Act of 2017

Ag Workforce Coalition issues statement on Chairman Goodlatte’s AG Act of 2017

BY Ag Workforce Coalition | October 2, 2017
Washington, D.C. (October 2, 2017)—”The Agriculture Workforce Coalition (AWC) supports Chairman Goodlatte’s AG Act as part of our ongoing effort to work with him in achieving a solution that ensures a secure, legal workforce in agriculture today and in the future.  We call on all members of the Judiciary Committee to support and vote the AG Act out of Committee. We appreciate the Chairman’s invitation to continue the dialogue and look forward to working together beyond the committee process to further address agriculture’s labor crisis.

“We commend Chairman Goodlatte for the improvements made thus far to secure a balance between the need for a legal workforce in agriculture today and in the future, with the necessity of dealing with illegal immigration. As the process unfolds, we look forward to working with both Republicans and Democrats on this legislation, which will lead to enactment of a solution that ensures agriculture producers have access to a legal and stable workforce.”

