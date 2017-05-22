Agricultural Economic and Technology Summit Coming to Kearney

LINCOLN, NE. – From global trade to the data and technology use, Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and agriculture professionals will get the information they need to develop strategies for not only this year’s growing and marketing season, but also to better position themselves for the future through tough economic times. The new Agricultural Economic and Technology Summit, to be held at the Kearney Holiday Inn, June 13-14, is a partnership between Nebraska Farm Bureau, the University of Nebraska Lincoln Agricultural Economics, Biological Systems Engineering Department, and KRVN Rural Radio Network.

“With planting and birthing season wrapping up, now is the opportunity for folks in agriculture to get away from the day-to-day grind and get the latest happenings in the world of agriculture. Plus, those attending can compare notes with fellow producers and others involved in agriculture from across the state on how the year is going so far,” said Jay Rempe, Nebraska Farm Bureau senior economist.

The summit will feature a range of Nebraska-based and national experts, including Michael Swanson, an agricultural economist and consultant for Wells Fargo; Paul Genho, an independent consultant and visiting professor for the University of Florida; Kent Bacus with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, who will discuss the ins and outs of U.S. Agricultural Trade; and Al Dutcher, Nebraska’s extension agricultural climatologist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who will share his insights on Nebraska’s weather and climate for the remainder of the growing season.

Jim Pollock, a partner with Prassack Advisors, will share his vision and insight into the adoption and use of technology and how it is fundamentally changing how agriculture operates. Mary Kay Thatcher, American Farm Bureau’s senior director of congressional relations, is set to provide a look at the future of farm programs.

The Agricultural Economic and Technology Summit will also feature a series of breakout sessions to dig deeper into a range of subjects important to today’s agriculture. Topics include; commodity marketing strategies, technology in livestock production, nitrogen management, livestock market drivers, using data to benchmark efficiency, financial strategies to weather falling income, and UAVs in Agriculture.

“These breakouts will give the summit participants the ability to focus on the topics that are most interesting and critical to the health of their farms and ranches,” Rempe said.

Information on the summit, including an online registration form and agenda, can be found at https://www.nefb.org/agecontech or contact Whittney Kelley at 402-421-4760 or via email at whittneyk@nefb.org.