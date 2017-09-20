Agricultural Education Teachers Receive Awards

LINCOLN, NEB.– The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is working to keep agricultural educators in Nebraska classrooms by awarding 16 Nebraska agricultural education teachers $14,750 toward their student loans.

“All 16 teachers show a continued commitment to teaching agriculture in Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We’re very proud to be a part of supporting those who have a strong passion to teach agriculture, and we’re seeing that payoff as the number of schools that offer agriculture education and FFA here in Nebraska continues to grow,” she continued.

Recipients are all agricultural education teachers in their first through fifth year of teaching. Teachers are eligible for increasing awards each year. As the teachers’ impact grows in the classroom, in their FFA chapters, and in their communities each year, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation aims to recognize and support their contributions.

The 16 recipients of the scholarships are: