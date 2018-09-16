Agricultural equipment rental program helping farmers

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Kenai Soil and Water Conservation District is expanding a program that rents out agricultural equipment to small-scale farmers and other community members at affordable rates.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Thursday that the district was able to purchase three new pieces of equipment — a potato digger, a potato washer and a potato planter — with assistance grants from the Kenai Peninsula Foundation, the Rasmuson Foundation and the Western SARE.

Small-scale farmers can rent the equipment for $25 a day, plus a donation of 25 pounds (11 kilograms) of potatoes to the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank.

It’s a cheaper alternative than spending thousands of dollars on those types of equipment.

The potato digger works on a single row of potatoes or other root crop.