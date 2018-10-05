Agricultural Groups Support EPA Interpretation of ‘Adjacent’

NPPC today submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) addressing how it calculates and captures emissions from agricultural facilities under the Clean Air Act. The EPA’s current position is that “adjacent” facilities should focus solely on geographical proximity when making emission source determinations under the Clean Air Act permit programs.

In its comments, NPPC agreed with the current EPA definition of adjacent and said that “functional inter-relatedness” should not be a factor in determining single sources of emissions under the act. NPPC said that defining “adjacent” facilities based on geographic proximity is the only way to consistently and clearly implement the rule.