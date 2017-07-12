Agricultural Land Management Workshop Set for August 3rd

The Landlord/Tenant Cash Lease workshop will be offered on August 3, 2017, at the Pinnacle Bank in Columbus, 310 East 23rd St., from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 pm. The workshop is designed to help landlords and tenants put together a lease that is right for both parties involved and help maintain positive farm leasing relationships.

Topics for discussion at the leasing workshop include: latest information about land values and cash rental rates for the area and state; lease communication, determining appropriate information sharing for both the tenant and landlord; lease terminations, including terminating handshake or verbal leases; legal issues related to land ownership; and flexible lease arrangements.

This free workshop is sponsored by the Northcentral Risk Management Education Center and Nebraska Extension but registration is requested. To register for the workshop, contact the Nebraska Extension Office in Platte County by phone at 402-563-4901. Register by July 28, 2017, to ensure that there are enough handouts and refreshments.

Presenters at this workshop are Jim Jansen, UNL Extension Educator, Extension Economists serving northeast Nebraska and Allan Vyhnalek, UNL Extension Educator for Farm Succession serving Nebraska.

The agricultural land management workshop series have been held extensively across Nebraska for the past several years with over 3,300 attending. The vast majority of both landlords and tenants find the information to be very helpful in improving communications, setting rental terms, and learning about agricultural land. As farm budgets tighten, it is even more important to attend and listen to the latest discussion about leasing issues.