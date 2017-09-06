Agricultural Producers Encouraged to take Survey

Nebraska farmers and ranchers are invited to take a survey about their farm or ranch succession plans. The survey can be completed online at http://go.unl.edu/succession.

The survey seeks to uncover how Nebraska farmers and ranchers are planning for succession or retirement. How retirement would be financed is another key issue being examined. The data collected will be used to design educational materials, website and meetings specific to Nebraska producers.

Allan Vyhnalek, farm succession extension educator; Dave Aiken, agricultural law specialist; and Kate Brooks, assistant professor, the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of

Nebraska-Lincoln are the conducting the survey.

Vyhnalek recently relocated to the department from Platte County Extension. He will provide succession planning support and education to Nebraska farms and ranches. Vyhnalek hopes to

use the data collected to plan educational efforts. “When I visit with Nebraskans, I want to use Nebraska data for my transition and succession talks,” said Vyhnalek.

“We hope that Nebraska farmers and ranchers understand the need to participate in the survey so we have correct information. We want to be able to design materials and educational outreach that fit the needs of Nebraskans,” added Vyhnalek.

The survey will take between 5 to10 minutes to complete and participants must be 19 years or older to participate. Anyone with questions can contact Allan Vyhnalek at 402-472- 1771 or e-

mail at: avyhnalek2@unl.edu.

