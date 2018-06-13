Agriculture Energy Coalition Thanks Senate Agriculture Committee for Funding Farm Bill Energy Programs

WASHINGTON– Today, the Agriculture Energy Coalition applauded Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and several other Senators for offering an amendment to the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 that will reauthorize mandatory funding for farm bill energy title programs. The amendment was co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of committee members, including Sens. Tina Smith (D-MN), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and Bob Casey (R-PA).

The amendment follows a letter sent last week to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Chairman Pat Roberts (R-KS) and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) calling for fair funding for the programs, which was spearheaded by Sens. Smith and Ernst.

Lloyd Ritter, director of the Agriculture Energy Coalition, states:

“The Coalition thanks all of the Senators for their strong, bipartisan leadership on this amendment. The farm bill energy title programs support more than 1.5 million U.S. workers who manufacture biobased products. The programs have helped rural business, farms and ranches secure more than $5 billion in private investment to adopt new renewable energy technologies and generate economic opportunities.

“We look forward to working with the Senate and House to ensure that the final farm bill includes an Energy Title, with stable mandatory funding and necessary updates for the vital programs.”