Agriland Visitors at Kansas State Fair Will Learn About Beef

The Kansas Beef Council is partnering with other commodity groups to host Agriland at the Kansas State Fair, September 8-17 in Hutchinson. Located in the Pride of Kansas Building, the interactive exhibit shows young people and adults how food is grown and gives them a sense for the importance of agriculture in the state.

Visitors will learn about beef production, grass, ag by-products, crops, dairy products, soils and more. As examples, youth will have opportunities to sit in the saddle of a virtual cattle drive, milk a mechanical cow, ride inside a combine to virtually harvest crops and touch various Kansas-grown grains.

For more information, click here.